© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(trevorjohnmusicdotcom)
(A video about personal sovereignty)
He's not my King, he's not my King
Well i dunno about you but
Hanging out with pedophiles ain't my thing
It ain't my thing and he's not my King
He's not my King, he ain't my royal
I dunno about you but
Selling your own people down the river
Makes my blood boil, makes my blood boil
And he's not my royal
Well they say you judge a man
By the company he keeps
And have you ever seen a more unsavoury bunch
Of monsters perves and creeps
(stick 'em in a prison for keeps)
He's not my King, He ain't my King
Well i dunno about you but hmmm
Depopulation's not my thing, It's not my thing
(It's not his thing)
And he ain't my King
So you can sod off sausage fingers
You really are the slime
You can fool some people but you can't fool 'em all
And they got your number this time
Yeah sod off sausage fingers
You ain't no friend of mine
So take a long long walk off a short short pier
Cos you're not wanted here
And you can stick the coronation
Where the sun don't shine
Yeah sod off sausage fingers
And take you're climate scam
Cos you'll run out of luck and you'll find you're stuck
Up to your neck in some dodgy jam
Tell me sausage fingers
What you gonna do
When you meet your maker on judgement day?
Will Jimmy fix it for you?
For more on this subject read the thread at Defending Gibraltar:
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/not-my-king-protest-charles/3925/166
Mirrored - trevorjohnsings
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/