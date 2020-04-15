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The Western Tradition - Episode 01 - The Dawn of History (1989)
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24 views • April 15, 2020
Episode 1 of 52
"The origins of the human race are traced from anthropoid ancestors to the agricultural revolution."
Release date: 1989
Produced by: WGBH Boston
Covering the ancient world through the age of technology, this illustrated lecture by Eugene Weber presents a tapestry of political and social events woven with many strands — religion, industry, agriculture, demography, government, economics, and art. A visual feast of over 2,700 images from the Metropolitan Museum of Art portrays key events that shaped the development of Western thought, culture, and tradition. This series is also valuable for teachers seeking to review the subject matter.
Series Info: https://www.learner.org/resources/ser...
About Eugen Weber: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugen_W...
Full show transcripts: https://www.learner.org/resources/tra...
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"The origins of the human race are traced from anthropoid ancestors to the agricultural revolution."
Release date: 1989
Produced by: WGBH Boston
Covering the ancient world through the age of technology, this illustrated lecture by Eugene Weber presents a tapestry of political and social events woven with many strands — religion, industry, agriculture, demography, government, economics, and art. A visual feast of over 2,700 images from the Metropolitan Museum of Art portrays key events that shaped the development of Western thought, culture, and tradition. This series is also valuable for teachers seeking to review the subject matter.
Series Info: https://www.learner.org/resources/ser...
About Eugen Weber: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugen_W...
Full show transcripts: https://www.learner.org/resources/tra...
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Brighteon - https://tinyurl.com/sazakqu
Lbry - https://tinyurl.com/r7qzpu9
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
Twitter - https://tinyurl.com/qwo6vup
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