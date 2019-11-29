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BBC Reports 911, WTC 7 Collapse BEFORE it Happe
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1636 views • November 29, 2019
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TOO FAR FETCHED. On September 11, 2001 the BBC reported that the Salomon Brothers building (WTC 7) collapsed before it actually collapsed. Hard to explain and most people aren't even aware that the building collapsed much less that it was reported to have happened before it had happened!
According to the video linked below, BBC was reporting this collapse beginning at 4:20pm with a rumor, by 4:30 pm the Salomon building collapse was being reported as fact, according to this video. This was more than 50 minutes before it actually collapsed. The interview in the above video cut off just 5 minutes before the collapse.
See this video for the timeline: http://youtu.be/dcQASLfIaSE
TOO FAR FETCHED. On September 11, 2001 the BBC reported that the Salomon Brothers building (WTC 7) collapsed before it actually collapsed. Hard to explain and most people aren't even aware that the building collapsed much less that it was reported to have happened before it had happened!
According to the video linked below, BBC was reporting this collapse beginning at 4:20pm with a rumor, by 4:30 pm the Salomon building collapse was being reported as fact, according to this video. This was more than 50 minutes before it actually collapsed. The interview in the above video cut off just 5 minutes before the collapse.
See this video for the timeline: http://youtu.be/dcQASLfIaSE
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