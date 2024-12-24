Latest Chinese advances in Robotics

What the heck ? This is the Unitree B2-W! Everything in this video is real, and honestly, China is accelerating to the next level in robotics. They seem to be a few years ahead of everyone else.

Do you think 2025 will be the year of robots?

Source https://x.com/ai_for_success/status/1871119305720684928



