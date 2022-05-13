© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. LEE MERRITT AND MIKE ADAMS ASK: ARE COVID SPIKE PROTEINS BEING RELEASED ONTO CITIES?
Follow
8
Share
Report
707 views • May 13, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt: Coronavirus spike proteins may have been INTENTIONALLY RELEASED in three cities
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Lee Merritt talked about patients complaining that they’re getting problems from being around people who have been injected with coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. Merritt noted that the problems are mostly related to reproductive organs – from women bleeding and having altered menses and men having testicular pain. These indicate two things – that vaccinated people can transfer the coronavirus spike protein injected to them to those who have not been vaccinated and that there’s something in the vaccine that’s been attacking people’s reproductive system.
Merritt also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak fizzled and how its death curve became like that of a classic seasonal viral death curve. She proceeded to talk about the possibility that the spike proteins had been released on three cities, namely Wuhan in Asia, an Italian city in Europe and New York in North America. According to Merritt, the release may have happened right before the flu season to get false positives in PCR tests, which can detect influenza viruses and ultimately create mass hysteria. Adams added that when the coronavirus vaccines arrive, it became easier to spread the spike protein.
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Lee Merritt talked about patients complaining that they’re getting problems from being around people who have been injected with coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. Merritt noted that the problems are mostly related to reproductive organs – from women bleeding and having altered menses and men having testicular pain. These indicate two things – that vaccinated people can transfer the coronavirus spike protein injected to them to those who have not been vaccinated and that there’s something in the vaccine that’s been attacking people’s reproductive system.
Merritt also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak fizzled and how its death curve became like that of a classic seasonal viral death curve. She proceeded to talk about the possibility that the spike proteins had been released on three cities, namely Wuhan in Asia, an Italian city in Europe and New York in North America. According to Merritt, the release may have happened right before the flu season to get false positives in PCR tests, which can detect influenza viruses and ultimately create mass hysteria. Adams added that when the coronavirus vaccines arrive, it became easier to spread the spike protein.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.