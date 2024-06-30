Another group of Ukrainian men detained while trying to avoid dying for Vicky Nuland.

Adding:

Units of the Central Group of the Russian Armed Forces have liberated Novoalexandrovka and Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

and:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

💬 "Our source in the Office of the President reported that Zelensky's peace formula is no longer considered by our international partners as a format for achieving peace in Ukraine. The summit in Switzerland showed that even Western allies do not want to support Zelensky's formula, and the State Department insists on the softest possible wording to begin negotiations with the Kremlin."









