Another Myth Bites The Dust

It's always "Guys do Better" or "It's mens fault" or if they date someone much younger than them that male is going through mid-life crisis or is scared of commitment
The truth is in dating women much younger than themselves men are exercising a choice and a preference and women are losing their ability to shame or embarrass men into staying in their age range. Not because of outrage but because it increases their chances
EXCEPT: How many men did they miss the boat on when they were younger?
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.