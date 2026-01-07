© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💉!!️The former Pfizer Vice President and Scientific Director, Dr. Michael Yeadon
An important part of Dr. Mike Yeadon’s video statement explains one of the deliberately introduced harm mechanisms in the “Covid” “vaccine.” This harm mechanism, which can be abbreviated as the “non-self” harm mechanism, was well known in immunology for decades before the introduction of the pseudo-vaccines (in December 2020), but was concealed by the media and politicians. Statements by scientists on this subject were censored.