BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Healthy Digestion the Natural Way: Preventing and Healing Heartburn, Constipation, Gas, Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel and Gallbladder Diseases, and More by D. Lindsey Berkson
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
262 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Lindsey Berkson’s Healthy Digestion the Natural Way exposes the myths behind modern digestive "remedies," arguing that symptoms like heartburn, gas and irritable bowel syndrome often stem from underlying issues such as low stomach acid or poor nutrient absorption rather than excess acid or normal dysfunction. Berkson dismantles decades of misleading marketing around medications that merely mask symptoms while health deteriorates, offering instead natural, self-help strategies to correct root causes. She emphasizes the digestion-absorption-assimilation triad ("you are what you eat, digest and absorb") and links poor digestion to broader health problems, like fatigue from cellular malnutrition. By explaining digestive processes, modern stressors and holistic solutions, from dietary tweaks to emotional awareness, the book empowers readers to restore gastrointestinal health and improve overall well-being without reliance on symptom-suppressing drugs.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy