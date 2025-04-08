America First Trade Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “Crazy Man” Theory Of Negotiation
* President Trump’s messaging is all over the place — and it’s likely intentional.
* He has to be unpredictable to force radical change in global trade.
* This is the boldest move we have ever seen on behalf of the American worker.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (7 April 2025)