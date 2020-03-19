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The 666-uation in Kenya
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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36 views • March 19, 2020
We recently released a video on this channel called "The Mark of the Beast is Here!". In that video, we discussed the new Huduma card in Kenya and its relation to the mark of the beast prophecy (666). After that video was released, the Kenyan government publicly denied these links. The actual mark of the beast will most likely be something like an RFID implant, which will go in the right hand or forehead. However, the growing trend toward a cashless economic system and government control (like we see in China's social credit system), IS paving the way for the final mark of the beast. So don't be fooled by propaganda which tries to downplay where all this is heading.

Watch "The Mark of the Beast is Here!" [https://youtu.be/bzX8JG_ds9w]

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

01. NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan Hubik
https://goo.gl/aS1CuC

02. Biometric ID And The Coming Cashless Society by Press For Truth
https://goo.gl/BR9NeU

03. Strengthened In The Lord by TheLDSLife - Living Life as a Latter-day Saint
https://goo.gl/HFxQ6p

04. The Truth about RFID microchips (SHOWTIME DOCUMENTARY) by Completely Weird
https://goo.gl/hZRxxd

05. "Mystery Sax" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

06. "Man Down" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

07. "Jet Fueled Vixen" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...


08. "Division" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

09. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
godjesusnew world ordermark of the beast666biometric identificationkenyateachings of jesushuduma card
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