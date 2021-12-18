How Deep The Deep State Is (Patrick Byrne)

This is Patrick Byrne’s talk at last week’s Clay Clark Reawaken America Tour stop in Dallas Texas, where he lays out his involvement in fighting the corruption inside the US government – while under the direct supervision of Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap, Andy McCabe and James Comey!He says, “It’s quite possible I get killed or arrested after this talk.”Stressing that he has never worked for the CIA, Byrne describes his years of being used by the US Government as a minor peace broker, starting in the 1980s for Reagan’s Joint Chiefs Chairman, General Jack Q Vessey, when he helped open up talks between the US and Vietnam.He describes helping the US Government take down criminals on Wall Street during the early 2000s as being “like stepping into a cage with a tiger and trying to help the tiger.”He says he went to everybody in Washington with everything you would need to stop 2008 from happening but he discovered that everything was corrupt.“The SEC, Finra, NYCE, NASDAQ, House Financial Services, Senate Finance Committee, they’re all bought-off. The press, the Wall Street Press.”During that time, he says he befriended the late Pennsylvania Senator, Arlen Spector, who he describes as a “wonderful man” and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he describes as the “Ultimate bulwark against corruption.”In a private meeting with seven of them in 2006, they told him, that they agreed with him about Wall Street corruption and told him that they saw the same corruption invading and taking over Washington DC and that they couldn’t stop it, even though that was their job and they asked for his help. Those senators included Arlen Spector, Orrin Hatch, Patrick Leahy, Chuck Grassley, Mike Crapo and Kit Bond.They told Byrne that something like this had happened during World War II, when the US Government had asked a businessman to help them flush out German sympathizers and they showed him a letter they were presenting to the President the next day, describing “Systemic corruption infiltrating the Federal institutions of our Nation’s government,” and asking the President to afford him, Patrick Byrne, “Extraordinary latitude under the laws of the United States to investigate and disrupt corruption within the Federal Government.”And this launched his effort, about which he says, “It’s been 15 years and $52 million bucks and we’re almost there! We’ve almost got these guys!”He summarizes his effort as penetrating the US Government, disrupting the Deep State and trying not to kill anybody.In 2015, he started to be run by different people at the FBI, namely Peter Strzok and he was told that he was going to help them set-up Hillary Clinton.“There was an $18 million bribe that I was to arrange and I arranged it and I was to get the bagman into a room with her and 7 month later, on January 14th, 2016, Hillary Clinton in a hotel room, met with the bagman…I do not know if she took the bribe or not.“Three days later, I met with the agents. They told me, ‘You need to forget this whole thing ever happened…and we mean it, Patrick. It’s serious stuff.’“I said, ‘What’s going on?’ There were actually four Federal people of three different flavors in this and I’m going to give you the words of one of them but the Gestalt of this was confirmed by the other three.“What was eventually explained to me was this: ‘Patrick, you need to understand at this point, President Obama has his people throughout the Federal bureaucracy but especially in the Department of Justice. Hillary Clinton is going to be President for 8 years and nothing’s going to change that but while she’s President, think of it as being a Bunson burner in the DOJ and the information about the bribes – and there’s actually two – that you know about are going to be sitting in that Bunson burner.“‘The hand on that Bunson burner is going to be one of President Obama’s people. If Hillary’s a good girl; if she defends Obamacare, that flame stays low. If she’s a bad girl and thinks for herself, it gets turned up and that way, President Obama’s going to manage Hillary Clinton for the 8 years she’s President and she’s going to step down and Michelle’s going to run. And Patrick, that’s the plan.’“This plan, I was later told was ‘Operation Snowglobe’…and by the way, even though I just mentioned Obama, I have some good reason to believe…I think John Brennan is behind this, frankly. I think Brennan blackmails Obama. I think Obama is actually Brennan’s guy. I think Brennan’s behind everything, here.“They wanted her in a snowglobe, that for 8 years, Brennan could hold it, shake it up and own Hillary Clinton…“By the way, when I bribed Hillary Clinton, I was told it was coming from James Comey, directly. And I had reason to believe, behind the scenes, John Brennan was involved.”...