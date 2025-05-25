BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: Russian airbase Hmeimim, Refugees still living on the base, afraid to go back to their homes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
61 views • 13 hours ago

Many thanks to a subscriber of our friendly channels who sent a video (JH_Team) from the Russian airbase Hmeimim. Thanks to him, we can see how the refugees who have found shelter with the Russians live. 

Let's be honest, the living conditions are not five-star - but this only further highlights the reluctance of the new authorities to become a government for all Syrians and ensure the safety of all civilians, as the refugees are afraid to leave Hmeimim.


found @DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
