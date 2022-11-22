Digitalisation of Currencies & OF YOU CBDC TRACKER Shows us inching Towards Prophetic Fulfillment!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Nov 18, 2022
Ron Ray discusses prophetic warnings related to the digitalisation of people and shows the progress of this endeavour via the Central Bank Digital Tracker website.
Sources used in this video: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/cbdctracker/
Luz de Maria prophecies: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/why-we-cannot-take-the-chip/
📖 Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEyfM8Zjap4
