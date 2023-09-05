The Truth about COVID 19, Nanoparticles, 5G, FULLY DOCUMENTED AND VERIFIED

Available public documents, records, clearly show that COVID 19 is a
patented bio weapon from France, not China, made by French pharma
company, Institute Pasteur. And that French scientist Dr. Frederik
Tangy, is the father of COVID 19, made from wild SARS COV virus from
lung washings of a SARS infected patient from a French hospital in Hanoi
N. Vietnam.
