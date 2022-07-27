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Primary Water - The Constant Production of Fresh Water by The Earth
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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59 views • July 27, 2022

Primary Water - The Constant Production of Fresh Water by The Earth


We are being told that fresh water is scarce, and many farmers in the US are being forced to stop watering their crops, but there are oceans of fresh water being generated below our feet at all times.


Primary water has not previously appeared on the earth's surface or circulated in the atmosphere. The mantle of the earth contains large quantities of water. Primary water is created from different sources.

First, migmatic and volcanic water by the synthesis of hydrogen and oxygen and the tremendous pressure and heat.

Second, metamorphic water to be freed by transformation from one rock to other caused by very high pressure.

Third, oceanic water, caused by subduction of tectonic plates into the earth's mantle.

Primary water is forced upwards. Atmospheric, secondary water flows downwards as a result of gravity.

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