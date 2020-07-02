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Man Rules | Popp Culture
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71 views • July 02, 2020
Popp Culture goes philosophical in an attempt to fulfill a fan request: What does it take to be a man?
A poetry reading of "If" by Rudyard Kipling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHW7go2WC6A&;list=UUwd_sSDZ8EQt6SEeOO2tBRA
"The Warrior's Way and the Soldier's Soul" on Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Warriors-soldiers-soul-Terrence-Popp-ebook/dp/B009SQHZIM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1419022266&sr=8-1&keywords=the+warrior%27s+way+and+the+soldier%27s+soul
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
A poetry reading of "If" by Rudyard Kipling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHW7go2WC6A&;list=UUwd_sSDZ8EQt6SEeOO2tBRA
"The Warrior's Way and the Soldier's Soul" on Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Warriors-soldiers-soul-Terrence-Popp-ebook/dp/B009SQHZIM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1419022266&sr=8-1&keywords=the+warrior%27s+way+and+the+soldier%27s+soul
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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