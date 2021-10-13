Prince - New World (1996) Written & Produced By Prince... Sound Similar? #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming



Prince - New World (1996) Lyrics

Produced by Prince

Release Date November 19, 1996



[Intro]

New world

New world

New world

New world



[Verse 1]

When the sharpest vibration

Saves you from obliteration

The intelligence of your bed reacts

Covering you head to toe with an air-filled sack



[Chorus]

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another - New world

Love for one another - New world



[Verse 2]

When you wanna find some isolation

But the tracker you got from vaccination (Keeps playing)

Keeps playing - "you'll never walk alone" (Over and over)

They're always listening, especially on the phone



[Chorus]

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another - New world

Love for one another - New world



[Verse 3]

Wait a minute

New world

Did you hear about the new pill? It feels like sex!

Guaranteed to thrill with no ill side-effects

A pill that will stop the wrinkles, a pill that will stop the pain

A pill that will make a baby never seek political gain

What's it all for when you can alter biology?

Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?

Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?



[Bridge]

When the sharpest vibration

Saves you from obliteration

When the melting pot stirs, how you going to take it?

When you can't tell him from her, how you going to fake it?



[Chorus]

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another - New world

Love for one another - New world



The Cryptocracy, Cabal, Secret Government, Deep State, Illuminati, or whatever you want to call them use REVELATION OF THE METHOD in our movies, TV shows, cartoons, comic books, etc. They especially love to use this technique at superbowl halftime shows. They use subliminal messaging to condition you, as a form of predictive programming. It's psychological warfare!



Consent is crucial to the process. Most people have their heads burried in social media or the television. This has shortened our attention spans, and taken away the cognitive ability to realize it when it happens. The component of the mockery of the victim, and eliciting no significant response and opposition from that victim, is all the consent they need.



The Cryptocracy believes in universal law. That by doing this public ritual and psychodrama, then these crimes are perpetrated with our consent. And it is an ancient rule of both the moral and the common law, that silence connotes assent.



Silence and inaction constitute consent in the face of these crimes.



#RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #Freemasons #Masonic #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #MindControl #PsychologicalControl #PsychologicalWarfare #PublicRitual



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