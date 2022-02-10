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Drink Along w #beerandgear 25 Boulevard Brewing 5 Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout 4.25/5
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20 views • February 10, 2022
This one is from the BLVR&D pack or 3 experimentals brewed as Brewers Choice. This brew runs 13.9 ABV no listed IBUs and the EBC is billed at 70.
On the nose she smells full and rich, bitter and dark with the bourbon not really coming in until she warms up a bit.
The initial hit is bitter and dark as it just rolls into the mouth and fills all the zones.
Running slow as Potus House Plants this is more than just a toss'em back baby. As she creeps thru the mouth the falvor profile starts on the tip ofthe tongue with that smoky bitter hit. Next she coats all the zones but the bourbon is on the soft palate and taste like it goes thru all 5 casks. When she finally hit the back of the throat and the back of the tongue she is nothing but a a nice smoky Imperial Porter. Delicious.
This is a really well crafted brew and extra points if you're a bourbon fan.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold w me.
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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On the nose she smells full and rich, bitter and dark with the bourbon not really coming in until she warms up a bit.
The initial hit is bitter and dark as it just rolls into the mouth and fills all the zones.
Running slow as Potus House Plants this is more than just a toss'em back baby. As she creeps thru the mouth the falvor profile starts on the tip ofthe tongue with that smoky bitter hit. Next she coats all the zones but the bourbon is on the soft palate and taste like it goes thru all 5 casks. When she finally hit the back of the throat and the back of the tongue she is nothing but a a nice smoky Imperial Porter. Delicious.
This is a really well crafted brew and extra points if you're a bourbon fan.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold w me.
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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