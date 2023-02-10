Trzęsienie Ziemi (Turcja 2023) - Earthquake (Turkey 2023) HAARP?

W Turcji zginęły co najmniej 17 134 osoby, 70 347 innych zostało rannych. W akcji ratunkowej bierze udział ponad 110 tysięcy osób. Wcześniej prezydent tego kraju Recep Tayyip Erdogan informował, że zawaliły się 6444 budynki.Liczba ofiar śmiertelnych w Syrii osiągnęła 3317. Całkowita liczba rannych w Syrii wzrosła do 5245
In Turkey, at least 17,134 people were killed and 70,347 others injured. More than 110,000 people are involved in the rescue operation. Earlier, the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported that 6,444 buildings had collapsed.
The death toll in Syria has reached 3,317. The total number of wounded in Syria has risen to 5,245
