Hunter Biden was Advancing a CIA Project in Ukraine, a Dozen Data Points From Mike Benz
Published 14 hours ago

(Mar 21, 2024) Mike Benz: Hunter Biden was advancing a CIA project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable.


Mike Benz: https://twitter.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1770962540295487845

