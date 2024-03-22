Hunter Biden was Advancing a CIA Project in Ukraine, a Dozen Data Points From Mike Benz

(Mar 21, 2024) Mike Benz: Hunter Biden was advancing a CIA project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable.
Mike Benz: https://twitter.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1770962540295487845
