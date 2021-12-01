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The Maxwell Family Business: ESPIONAGE, BLACKMAIL & BIG TECH | Disclosure Library
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51 views • December 01, 2021
Disclosure Library GHISLAINE MAXWELL & THE MAXWELL FAMILY BUSINESS: EPSTEIN, ESPIONAGE, BLACKMAIL & BIG TECH

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein’s private pilot takes the stand as Day 2 of the #GhislaineMaxwell trial begins.

HelioWave Productions @heliowave

Tonight, we are going to take a deep dive into Ghislaine Maxwell & the Maxwell family business. The family business revolves around Epstein, espionage, blackmail and big tech.

To start off with will go into the origins of Epstein and how it appears he took over the blackmail business from other individuals.

The incarnation of this particular blackmail ring goes all the way back to the mob during prohibition and in the 1930’s with Samuel Bronfman and Lew Rosensteil and was then utilized by the feds during hoovers reign with the FBI. Everyone knew of Hoover’s secret files that he held over people’s heads.

Epstein is only the latest incarnation of a much older, more extensive and sophisticated operation that offers a frightening window into how deeply tied the U.S. government is to the modern-day equivalents of organized crime, making it a racket truly too big to fail. Or at least it was…the house of cards may be coming down

From there – we will get into the Maxwell’s. In order to understand the gravity of this case, we have to understand her father, Robert Maxwell, and his ties to intel agencies. To do this we will go deep into his background and business ventures.

After his death in 1991 – 5 of his 7 children began to take on their fathers’ operation.

Kevin and Ian Maxwell took over the financial portfolios, Ghislaine took over the blackmail business, and Christine and Isabel took over the software and Big tech sectors. However, all of these individuals went on to further their families ties to intel agencies, world leaders, and through those relationships with Silicon Valley, to this day, they are still involved with tracking and surveilling the population.

The world is a much more dark and devious place than most people realize. The individuals that trust political figures with their safety, their lives, and give them benefit of the doubt should realize that they are involved in some horrendous scheme involving trafficking of minors, blackmail, and other corrupt practices. These tactics are not only used for opposition research but to also enrich themselves and to satiate their own immoral tendencies.

If you take a look deep into the information that is already confirmed. It is clear that some disgusting and deviant practices do in fact take place within the political world.

The house of cards may be beginning to fall but the worst is yet to be discovered.
You can bet on that.

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Keywords
human traffickingmaxwellespionagetrialepsteinblackmail
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