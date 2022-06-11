Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Overcoming Blocks to Mental Ability

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VA #77 Creator Discusses Overcoming Blocks to Mental Ability
Description:
Can access to the internet be a liability by causing spirit possession? Can struggling in school, aggressive behavior, and self-destructive impulses all be caused by dark spirit attachments? How can little children become vulnerable to spirit attack and what can parents do to prevent this? Can ADD and ADHD and their impact on self-image be healed? Does dementia start in childhood? Through answering questions about issues experienced by our clients, Creator explains the surprising karmic consequences of early trauma—including traumas experienced in prior lifetimes—on learning and mental performance throughout one’s lifetime. Join us!
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