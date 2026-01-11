The Food Pyramid has been Flipped… We are SO Back Baby! - Dr. Shawn Baker

We sat down with orthopedic surgeon and author of The Carnivore Diet, Dr. Shawn Baker, to discuss the historic reversal of America’s food pyramid and what it signals for the nation’s health. We break down why real food—especially red meat and healthy fats—has been demonized for decades, how ultra-processed foods fueled chronic disease, and why federal nutrition guidance is now being flipped upside down. Dr. Baker also explains how meat-based nutrition is helping Americans reverse metabolic disease, improve mental health, and reclaim strength, energy, and longevity.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDr. Shawn BakerWEBSITE: www.revero.comWEBSITE: https://carnivore.diet/ALL Links: https://carnivore.diet/shawn-baker-links/Carnivore Diet Book: https://www.amazon.com/Carnivore-Diet-Shawn-Baker/dp/162860350XDr. Shawn Baker is a renowned orthopedic surgeon, athlete, and advocate of the carnivore diet. With decades of experience in healthcare, he gained prominence for his groundbreaking insights into nutrition, health optimization, and fitness. A former U.S. Air Force combat surgeon and world-record-holding athlete, Dr. Baker combines a rigorous scientific approach with personal experience to challenge conventional dietary guidelines. He authored the bestselling book The Carnivore Diet, where he shares transformative success stories and the science behind meat-based nutrition. Dr. Baker is also the CEO of MeatRx and an influential voice in the health and wellness community.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: