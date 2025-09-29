This track fuses Outlaw Country attitude, Rockabilly’s drive, and early Rock and Roll swing, Upright bass and twangy guitar deliver a relentless “boom-chicka-boom” rhythm, with a percussive guitar—possibly dampened for a snare-like effect—evoking a train’s churn, Harmonica joins the texture, colored by raw blues phrasing, The verses lean into a loose, slightly gritty 12-bar blues progression, while minimal drums keep a crisp backbeat, Occasional brief guitar breaks channel vintage rock energy before returning to that hypnotic, plaintive groove





[Music] me I'm so confused as to where you're at you telling me this is your seventh shot what makes you think it will work this time another clog in your brainwash mind I bet you watch all the mainstream news the propaganda and the lies exced VAR are always weaker so many now are just Gate keeper [Music] Vaxi Taxi taxi I'm going drive you all the way and get you to the vaccination [Music] station you won't even have to pay it's just another case of [Music] retardation they came up weekly with their pots and pants we watch in disbelief with head in hands what does it take to be that stupid when you and I we saw straight through it so listen to me as I tell you more you couldn't make this up but here's the score the hero NES they took huge chances to raise our Spirits with Tick Tock dancing Vaxi Taxi [Music] Vaxi Taxi taxi I'm going to drive you all the way and get you to the vaccination [Music] station you won't even have to P it's just another case of [Music] retardation they lost their minds what could we do we went from town to town to SP the word around and what we said is coming true there was a time when I cared about the ja walk but without a doubt they're too far gone there's no pretending I don't expect a happy ending they took the JB to go to but there were many who did not come for I've got the cab and they frequented I only charge when their family died Vaxi Taxi Vaxi Taxi Vaxi Taxi taxi I'm going to drive it all the way and get you to the vaccination station you won't even have to pay it's just another case of [Music] retardation I begged you not to take the jab you wouldn't listen you said I was mad M now 2 years later your health is getting worse how long will it be now until you need a hearse taxi taxi taxi taxi taxi taxi taxi [Music] taxi