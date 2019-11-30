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Jewish people are NOT "God's Chosen People" or the House of Israel (Revelation 2:9, 3:9) -- exposed by Pastor Texe Marrs on the Alex Jones Show (a very very old video!)
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148 views • November 30, 2019
Jewish people are NOT "God's Chosen People" or the House of Israel (Revelation 2:9, 3:9) -- exposed by Pastor Texe Marrs on the Alex Jones Show (a very very old video! - this was way back when Alex Jones still tolerated THE TRUTH on his show -- something he NO LONGER DOES!!! Now AJ is a sell out)
DISPENSATIONALISM is an UNBIBLICAL FALSE DOCTRINE!
Go research COVENANT THEOLOGY to find out WHO TRUE ISRAEL REALLY is! (hint: it's THE CHURCH! Read Mr. O. Palmer Robinson's book about "Israel")
Original video specs: 348p 19fps H264 128kbit AAC
DISPENSATIONALISM is an UNBIBLICAL FALSE DOCTRINE!
Go research COVENANT THEOLOGY to find out WHO TRUE ISRAEL REALLY is! (hint: it's THE CHURCH! Read Mr. O. Palmer Robinson's book about "Israel")
Original video specs: 348p 19fps H264 128kbit AAC
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