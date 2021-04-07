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Ep.228 | Graham's journey with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
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31 views • April 07, 2021
#Adrian # health #Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
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By the time he was in his early 30's Graham was unable to walk without crutches and confined to a wheelchair at work. His health continued to worsen.
Fast forward almost 2 decades to 2018 and he finds himself in hospital. He starts to research and question and decided to make some changes, particularly to his diet.
His health has been so transformed that people who have not seen him in about a year don't recognise him.
I am grateful to Graham for sharing his story, as I am to all who share and offer insights and hope.
Graham was out a path near the ocean so there is some wind noise, especially near the end of the discussion.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, ketogenic diet, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
By the time he was in his early 30's Graham was unable to walk without crutches and confined to a wheelchair at work. His health continued to worsen.
Fast forward almost 2 decades to 2018 and he finds himself in hospital. He starts to research and question and decided to make some changes, particularly to his diet.
His health has been so transformed that people who have not seen him in about a year don't recognise him.
I am grateful to Graham for sharing his story, as I am to all who share and offer insights and hope.
Graham was out a path near the ocean so there is some wind noise, especially near the end of the discussion.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, ketogenic diet, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
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