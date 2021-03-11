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Black Lives Matter: les connexions chinoises derrière les réseaux anti-Trump
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10 views • March 11, 2021
« Carrefours du Monde explore les coulisses du mouvement Black Lives Matter, au cœur des connexions chinoises et des réseaux anti-trump qui se sont mis en branlent dès 2016 pour tout faire pour le chasser du pouvoir. »
L' enquête, sérieuse, bien menée, claire, réalisée par un journaliste-citoyen, n'a rien à envier à un professionnel.
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https://odysee.com/@Carrefoursdumonde:0/black-lives-matter-les-connexions:2
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L' enquête, sérieuse, bien menée, claire, réalisée par un journaliste-citoyen, n'a rien à envier à un professionnel.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@Carrefoursdumonde:0/black-lives-matter-les-connexions:2
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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