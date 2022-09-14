Ivermectin Could Have Saved 600–800k Lives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1kr3c4c2
09/12/2022 “We Could Have Saved 600-800k Lives” when talking about the peer-reviewed research study on the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Paul Marik from the FLCCC said