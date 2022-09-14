Ivermectin Could Have Saved 600–800k Lives

https://gnews.org/post/p1kr3c4c2
09/12/2022 “We Could Have Saved 600-800k Lives” when talking about the peer-reviewed research study on the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Paul Marik from the FLCCC said
