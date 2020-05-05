Tearful nurse blows the whistle on New York City hospitals 'murdering' COVID patients

With Facebook on a video deleting rampage like YouTube on all things COVID-19 related, we have uploaded this video from a nurse working in a NYC hospital. Excerpt here below via Sott.net:A Nevada nurse who travelled to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has posted a tearful Facebook Live video claiming that patients are not dying from the virus, but are being "murdered" by "gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement."Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Elko, Nevada, was assigned to two different hospitals in New York City."I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people," Sirotek says in the terrifying video.The video begins with Sirotek explaining that every time she attempts to advocate on behalf of one of her patients, management takes them away and reassigns her to another unit. She said that this happened at both of the hospitals she has worked at in the city. "I legitimately don't even know what to do anymore. Even advocacy groups don't give a sh-t about these people," she said. "Black lives don't matter here."