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Former Navy JAG Officer Drops 9/11 Style Bombshell About Extortion 17
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69 views • August 05, 2021
Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon and a former Special Assistant United States Attorney, wrote about the downing of Extortion 17 on August 6, 2011. He drew his information from the government's own documents in the Colt report and put his findings in a book titled Call Sign Extortion 17: The Shoot-Down of SEAL Team Six. We'll talk about the recent release of Fallen Angel, a docudrama that tells the American public about what really went on to advance transparency and call for those involved in the coverup to be brought to justice. Additionally, Brown drops a 9/11 style bombshell in this interview that many, once they hear it, will pick up on right away.
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Get Don's books on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2ViI5LS
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/former-navy-jag-officer-drops-9-11-style-bombshell-about-extortion-17-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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