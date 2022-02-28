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92 Year Old Doctor Shares His Knowledge and Wisdom of Healing
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34 views • February 28, 2022
https://www.rawlifehealthshow.com/
Dr. Fred Bisci
Get his book at this link
https://www.amazon.com/Your-Healthy-Journey-Discover-potential/dp/1693843412/ref=sr_1_1?crid=JD155VWUZZSQ&;keywords=fred+bisci&qid=1641815891&sprefix=fred+bisci%2Caps%2C92&sr=8-1
Contact him for a consult
718-979-7950 (best to read his book before contacting him)
Dr. Fred Bisci
Get his book at this link
https://www.amazon.com/Your-Healthy-Journey-Discover-potential/dp/1693843412/ref=sr_1_1?crid=JD155VWUZZSQ&;keywords=fred+bisci&qid=1641815891&sprefix=fred+bisci%2Caps%2C92&sr=8-1
Contact him for a consult
718-979-7950 (best to read his book before contacting him)
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