Canada using up all their Carbon Credit on Biden

Justin: President @JoeBiden and I drove from Rideau Cottage to Parliament to discuss climate change and reducing emissions. That's why we used 75 vehicles including several ambulances and military style armoured personnel carriers for a five minute trip. '
We are in a climate emergency.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.