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James Madison: Father of the Constitution - Episode 40
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30 views • April 19, 2021
In Episode 40 of our Founders & Framers series we look at the life of James Madison--the Father of the Constitution and 4th President of the United States of America. Undoubtedly one of the most important individuals at the Constitutional Convention, his ideas are forever written down in the Federalist Papers he co-authored. Join us as we learn more in this important episode.
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