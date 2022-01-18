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SANDY HOOK - OBAMA'S GUN GRAB FOR COVID TYRANNY FOILED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
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162 views • January 18, 2022
Barry Soetoro channel presents the FAKES OF FAKE SHOOTING FALSE FLAG and its motivation to push a gun free nation in preparation of COVID 19 LOCKDOWNS. If not Foiled by President Trump getting elected in 2016, we would be living in Medical Policing as is Astrailia, Austria, Germany, UK etc with no 2nd Amendment, No Guns to keep the government from putting us in COVID CONCENTRATION CAMPS as is in other countries who convinced their citizens to hand in their guns following False Flag shootings for the good of the people for the good of "the children" which allowed enslavement of the people. GOD BLESS AMERICAN PATRIOTS.
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trumpwhite housefake newsfalse flagnraobamagun controlsandy hookhillarymsmmedical tyrannygun grabbushmastercovidcrisis actorphoto shop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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