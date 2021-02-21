Take that Vax & Stick It: Vaccines are Used for Depopulation & Spiritual Warfare

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Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 21, 2021: Vaccines could be secret weapons to further depopulation agenda and destroy your connection to God. CORRECTION: Dr. Gundry's book is called "The Plant Paradox."
*** Bill Gates “God Gene Vaccine” Targeting Religious Beliefs
https://vimeo.com/466027186
*** Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2) https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html *** Patriot Resistance: Use Prayer + Protest to Fight for What's Right (VIDEO) https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/patriot-resistance-use-prayer-protest.html
Since making this video, I've come to the conclusion that the Jew Jab is a part of the (((alergi Plan))).
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster Website: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com