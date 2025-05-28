BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Drought Zone Forming on Earth
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2128 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
443 views • 1 day ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


A new drought zone is appearing on Earth over some of the oldest cradles of civilization known to man, from Afghanistan to North Korea through China. This is from jet streams bunching on the highest mountain ranges and dropping moisture in different areas that now are constantly flooding while other areas turn bone dry. It appears a 3500 Year Cycle Returns.

Keywords
agriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthow much more expensive will food getcradle of civilization indus valleyis there a drought in north koreasilk road trade routesancient rock artwhy are there so many floods in afghanistanwhy are food prices rising across the worldis china having a drought
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy