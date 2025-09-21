© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump gets asked about the UN Commission of Inquiry concluding that Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip:
“October 7th was a genocide. That was genocide at the highest level. That was murder, genocide. You can call it whatever you want…little babies were chopped in half.”
