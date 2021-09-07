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SEPTEMBER CLUES 9/11 (original upload by author)
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44 views • September 07, 2021
This is my original SEPTEMBER CLUES research documentary, first released on Youtube in 2008. Ten years later, on March 4, 2018, my original "simonshack" YT channel was terminated - no reason given*. My channel contained more than 20 videos exposing the fake imagery shown on TV on September 11, 2001. As my YT channel was inexplicably shut down, SEPTEMBER CLUES had nearly 1 million views.
To view all of my additional 9/11 research videos, please go to:
http://fakeologist.com/september-clues-tour-guide/
My website: http://septemberclues.info
My research forum: http://cluesforum.info
Over the years, a lot more has been uncovered in relation to our rogue governments' silly deceptions and fear-mongering antics. For more (still uncensored) information about the 9/11 media hoax (and much more), please go to septemberclues.info - or to cluesforum.info
It is fair to say that the September Clues research has established these 4 main points:
1- The 9/11 imagery was nothing but a Hollywood-style film production, complete with actors in the role of ‘eye-witnesses’ or ‘firefighters’, staged ‘running crowds’, 3D-compositing and special cinematic effects. The ‘9/11 movie’ was split into a number of short clips and sold to the TV audience as ‘newscasts’. The few clips featuring ‘airplanes’ (or dull silhouettes thereof) were computer-generated images – all of which in stark conflict with each other, as now comprehensively demonstrated in every imaginable manner, angle and method.
2- No commercial airliners were hijacked or – much less – crashed into the WTC towers, the Pentagon or the Shanksville field. No valid/verifiable records exist for : their airport logs/schedules, their numbered parts, their alleged passengers. Their reported speeds at near sea-level as well as the absurd visuals of their total, effortless disappearance into the WTC façades defy the laws of
mechanics and physics – and the absence of visible wake vortexes in the WTC impact imagery also defies the laws of aerodynamics.
3- The World Trade Center Complex (9 buildings in all) were demolished with powerful explosives. No image-analyses of the tower collapses can help determine just what type of explosives were employed – since the videos are 3D animations and do not represent the real-life events. In reality, as they collapsed, the WTC complex was most likely enveloped by military-grade smoke obscurants. No real/private imagery exists of the morning’s events – ‘thanks’ to electromagnetic countermeasures.
4- No “3000” people were trapped in the top floors/nor perished in the WTC towers. Only one thing was more important to the perps than avoiding a mass murder of 3000 US citizens : to sell the notion that “bogeyman Bin Laden” killed 3000 US citizens. We have renamed the ‘victims’ of these psy-operations “VICSIMS” (SIMulated VICtims). In fact, our research has seen the same pattern emerge in all the so-called “Al-Quaeda Terror Attacks” around the world (LONDON 7/7, MADRID 11, BALI, MUMBAI, etc…). In all logic, the very last aggravation the plotters behind these false-flag operations wish to have, are scores of real families hounding them forever with real questions and real class actions. Hence: NO real terror victims = Logical PsyOp rationale.
Thanks for watching - and for realizing that we simply cannot trust anything that is aired on TV. We are all being taken for a ride. Practically ALL "terror attacks" we hear of - are fake /staged. Of course, so is the current "covid pandemic".
May reason prevail
Simon Shack
To view all of my additional 9/11 research videos, please go to:
http://fakeologist.com/september-clues-tour-guide/
My website: http://septemberclues.info
My research forum: http://cluesforum.info
Over the years, a lot more has been uncovered in relation to our rogue governments' silly deceptions and fear-mongering antics. For more (still uncensored) information about the 9/11 media hoax (and much more), please go to septemberclues.info - or to cluesforum.info
It is fair to say that the September Clues research has established these 4 main points:
1- The 9/11 imagery was nothing but a Hollywood-style film production, complete with actors in the role of ‘eye-witnesses’ or ‘firefighters’, staged ‘running crowds’, 3D-compositing and special cinematic effects. The ‘9/11 movie’ was split into a number of short clips and sold to the TV audience as ‘newscasts’. The few clips featuring ‘airplanes’ (or dull silhouettes thereof) were computer-generated images – all of which in stark conflict with each other, as now comprehensively demonstrated in every imaginable manner, angle and method.
2- No commercial airliners were hijacked or – much less – crashed into the WTC towers, the Pentagon or the Shanksville field. No valid/verifiable records exist for : their airport logs/schedules, their numbered parts, their alleged passengers. Their reported speeds at near sea-level as well as the absurd visuals of their total, effortless disappearance into the WTC façades defy the laws of
mechanics and physics – and the absence of visible wake vortexes in the WTC impact imagery also defies the laws of aerodynamics.
3- The World Trade Center Complex (9 buildings in all) were demolished with powerful explosives. No image-analyses of the tower collapses can help determine just what type of explosives were employed – since the videos are 3D animations and do not represent the real-life events. In reality, as they collapsed, the WTC complex was most likely enveloped by military-grade smoke obscurants. No real/private imagery exists of the morning’s events – ‘thanks’ to electromagnetic countermeasures.
4- No “3000” people were trapped in the top floors/nor perished in the WTC towers. Only one thing was more important to the perps than avoiding a mass murder of 3000 US citizens : to sell the notion that “bogeyman Bin Laden” killed 3000 US citizens. We have renamed the ‘victims’ of these psy-operations “VICSIMS” (SIMulated VICtims). In fact, our research has seen the same pattern emerge in all the so-called “Al-Quaeda Terror Attacks” around the world (LONDON 7/7, MADRID 11, BALI, MUMBAI, etc…). In all logic, the very last aggravation the plotters behind these false-flag operations wish to have, are scores of real families hounding them forever with real questions and real class actions. Hence: NO real terror victims = Logical PsyOp rationale.
Thanks for watching - and for realizing that we simply cannot trust anything that is aired on TV. We are all being taken for a ride. Practically ALL "terror attacks" we hear of - are fake /staged. Of course, so is the current "covid pandemic".
May reason prevail
Simon Shack
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