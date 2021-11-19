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The 70 Weeks Of Daniel - Why This Prophecy Is Important & Why You Should Get It Right
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75 views • November 19, 2021
The 70 weeks prophecy found at the end of Daniel chapter 9 has become divisive within the past 200 years, primarily in the united States. It is a prophecy that many have woven "the antichrist" into, when the reality is that it is all about Jesus the Christ. Pastor Chuck Baldwin joins me in this episode to point to why it's important to get the interpretation of this passage correct, and the implications of wrongly interpreting it, which we are seeing today.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-70-weeks-of-daniel-why-this-prophecy-is-important-why-you-should-get-it-right-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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