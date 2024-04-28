153-Interview with Daphne Andrews-Republican Candidate for the House of Delegates-WV 99th Delegate District

Richard and Daphne discuss various issues concerning West Virginia politics, including Daphne's stances on energy policies, including solar farms, the integrity of election systems, and the importance of strengthening family values. They also addressed practical matters such as the need for a second exit road from the Shannondale community and concerns about property tax assessment increases.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.