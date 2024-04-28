Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#153-Interview with Daphne Andrews-Republican Candidate for the House of Delegates-WV 99th Delegate District
channel image
VisionRoot
9 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

Richard and Daphne discuss various issues concerning West Virginia politics, including Daphne's stances on energy policies, including solar farms, the integrity of election systems, and the importance of strengthening family values. They also addressed practical matters such as the need for a second exit road from the Shannondale community and concerns about property tax assessment increases.


Keywords
wv house of delegatessolar farm2024 republican primary jefferson county wvdaphne andrewsjefferson county wv politicss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket