Episode 39: An Interview With Michael Ramey

This week on the Frontline, Nathan interviews Michael Ramey of the Parental Rights Foundation. They discuss some of the overarching issues with AB 957 and its detrimental effect on parental rights. They also discuss a major court case regarding parental knowledge of gender issues with their children in public schools. For more information on the topics discussed here, visit https://fpmca.org and read more about what we do here in the state of California.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.