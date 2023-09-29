Episode 39: An Interview With Michael Ramey

This week on the Frontline, Nathan interviews Michael Ramey of the Parental Rights Foundation. They discuss some of the overarching issues with AB 957 and its detrimental effect on parental rights. They also discuss a major court case regarding parental knowledge of gender issues with their children in public schools. For more information on the topics discussed here, visit https://fpmca.org and read more about what we do here in the state of California.

