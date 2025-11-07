Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 7, 2025 – Trump pushes toxic pharma drugs while GASLIGHTING the country about the U.S. economy

- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and AI Revolution Interview (0:10)

- Collapse of Human Doctors and Pharmaceutical Industry (1:51)

- Trump's Announcement and AI Replacements (11:06)

- Economic Collapse and AI Solutions (12:06)

- Replacing Congress with AI Agents (34:46)

- AI Capabilities and Public Perception (52:28)

- The Future of AI and Human Knowledge (1:23:58)

- Psychological Barriers and Humility in AI Interaction (1:25:23)

- The Future of the Book Industry (1:28:17)

- Customization and Personalization in AI (1:35:16)

- Advancements in AI and Human Cognition (1:36:27)

- Investing in Personal Growth and Skills (1:40:16)

- Decentralization and Privacy in AI (1:48:27)

- The Role of AI in Personal and Professional Development (1:57:17)

- The Future of AI and Robotics (2:07:23)

- The Global Race in AI and Technological Advancements (2:10:21)

- The Impact of AI on Employment and Society (2:18:24)





