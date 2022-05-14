41.5k People Died Within 21 Days Of Covid Vaxx In England & A Further 291k Died Within 6 Months

MIRRORED from : By The Exposé on May 13, 2022Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 41,449 people sadly died within 21 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022, and a further 290,915 people sadly lost their lives within 21 days to 6 months of being vaccinated.The Office for National Statistics is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.Its latest dataset on deaths in England by vaccination status can be found here. It contains a large amount of data on age-standardised mortality rates for deaths by vaccination status between 1 January 2021 and 31 January 2022: 16 March 2022.Table 3 of the dataset contains data on the total number of deaths by vaccination status due to all causes among the entire population of England. The following table shows the numbers as they are presented in the datasetAccording to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset, between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022, 495,300 people sadly lost their lives. It is unclear whether that includes the entire population of England, or only those eligible for vaccination.Unfortunately, 79% of those 495,300 deaths occurred following Covid-19 vaccination, with 392,066 deaths among people who had received at least one dose between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.Without delving deeper, you may believe that this is normal and to be expected because so many people were vaccinated. This is why we have delved deeper for you.The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 person-years among 18 to 39-year-olds in England by vaccination status during the month of December 2021. The data has been extracted from table 2 of the ONS dataset –