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Police For Freedom Denmark Demo Lørdag den 7. august kl 13 [29.07.2021]
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210 views • July 29, 2021
Politi For Frihed
Lørdag den 7. august kl 13 går det løs på Rådhuspladsen.
Kom og vær med til at skabe en fantastisk i fælleskabets ånd og stå op for dine rettigheder som et frit menneske.
https://fb.me/e/2ikQgGIWA
https://fb.watch/72jE41uro_/
https://www.facebook.com/PolitiforFrihed/
https://www.facebook.com/events/856576335235639/
https://www.policeforfreedom.org/
[email protected]
--
Demo lørdag d 24.07.2021 i Kbh.
Alle talerne, ligger også på [b]righteon og Rumble
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
Lørdag den 7. august kl 13 går det løs på Rådhuspladsen.
Kom og vær med til at skabe en fantastisk i fælleskabets ånd og stå op for dine rettigheder som et frit menneske.
https://fb.me/e/2ikQgGIWA
https://fb.watch/72jE41uro_/
https://www.facebook.com/PolitiforFrihed/
https://www.facebook.com/events/856576335235639/
https://www.policeforfreedom.org/
[email protected]
--
Demo lørdag d 24.07.2021 i Kbh.
Alle talerne, ligger også på [b]righteon og Rumble
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
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