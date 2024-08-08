CrowdStrike outage proves dangers of digital money obsession, Ron Delnevo, Payment Choice Alliance

Ron Delnevo, from Payment Choice Alliance, on cashless society, after tech failure of Crowdstrike, and privacy. Tech surveillance businesses. Worldwide IT Collapse Underlines The Folly Of ‘Cashless’! This excellent article by James Tapper and Gabby Eretuyan at The Observer, highlights the perils of a ‘cashless’ society. CrowdStrike are just the latest software provider to demonstrate that totally relying on leading edge technology is as sensible as using a lemming as your mountain guide…. The UK is an outlier in that the British public have no legal right to have their cash accepted for payments. France, Norway and Spain are soon to be joined by Ireland in having Payment Choice laws. Such laws guarantee that the public can spend their cash, when and where they choose. 40 million British adults told YouGov last year that they want the same legal right to use their cash as enjoyed by the public in all of the UK’s neighbours. The UK government, led by PM Sir Keir Starmer, will surely want to give those 40 million people what they want and need - Payment Choice. And just to be sure, the Payment Choice Alliance will be at The Labour Party Conference in Liverpool in September, meeting with every Labour MP who cares about their constituents strong desire for Payment Choice. The Payment Choice Alliance, founded in 2014 and relaunched in 2023, is a not-for-profit organisation that is campaigning to ensure the right of the British public to use cash is safeguarded by the passing of a Payments Choice Act. The Act would give everyone in the UK the right to use their cash, when and where they choose. The Payment Choice Alliance, which is run by committed volunteers, is also focused on ensuring every community in the UK has convenient cash withdrawal and deposit facilities. The provision of such facilities, along with the legal obligation of businesses to accept cash, will ensure cash remains a viable Payment Choice for the British public for as long as they want to use it.