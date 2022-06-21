Crippling And Killing America's Babies 6mo Crippled, Life Destroyed By DTaP Vaccine

Stew Peters Show.





Ban ALL vaccines for children! Jordan Grim tells the story of her son who has been left permanently crippled after receiving the DTaP vaccine.





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