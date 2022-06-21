Crippling And Killing America's Babies 6mo Crippled, Life Destroyed By DTaP Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show.
Ban ALL vaccines for children! Jordan Grim tells the story of her son who has been left permanently crippled after receiving the DTaP vaccine.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
STEW LINK STACKS
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call tel:855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: http://HeavensHarvest.com
Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1963vz-crippling-and-killing-americas-babies-6mo-crippled-life-destroyed-by-dtap-v.html