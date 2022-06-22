Julian Assange extradition shows you how bad the US government really is.

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ZFreedomFoundation.com stands for #TRUTH in media. #JulianAssange extradition to the US shows you how bad the US government really is. Governments around the world are destroying their free people. Read the 2nd paragraph of our constitution, it tells us all what we must do next!
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