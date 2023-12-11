Create New Account
Simply Sober: It doesn’t matter!
SIMPLY SOBER
Published Yesterday

The people who get saved from addiction are the ones who truly get saved. No human is going to save you. What it addiction a symptom of? Proper way to do communion. We are still just naïve children. Best health manual. Science is always catching up.

christsinsaved

