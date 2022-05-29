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How Did The Human Race Begin? By God, Evolution or Intelligent Design? [27.05.2022]
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132 views • May 29, 2022
One of the biggest questions in life is 'where did we come from'. Biblical writings suggest God created us in his likeness, yet science (TRUST the Science!) argues that the human race is a product of evolutionary change from the great Apes. But what if both these theories were wrong. Does gathering new data suggest the theory of intelligent design, and if so, who are what was responsible?
1,062 views May 27, 2022
Phenomena Magazine - 25.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GNsbji7g-N8
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningExpoTV
1,062 views May 27, 2022
Phenomena Magazine - 25.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GNsbji7g-N8
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningExpoTV
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